Dear Humans,

HOLY MOLY! Yesterday, Trump’s handpicked Supreme Court declined to hear Trump’s appeal, leaving the $5 million E. Jean Carroll sexual abuse and defamation verdict stand.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein class billionaires accidentally show it to many more people. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

And if this newsletter makes you laugh, join today as a paid subscriber and help keep the #1 Humor publication on Substack independent, growing, and fighting back hard.

1. TRUMP AND MILLER ARE VERY WORRIED

By forsaking him, The Supreme Court effectively agreed that Donald Trump is a rapist.

Remember, 80-year-old Donald is totally obsessed with his legacy. He’s very worried about how he will be remembered. Well, now the history books will forever remember him as an adjudicated rapist.

And he’s not happy about it. Good.

FORSOOTH, there’s nothing more he can do! He fought it to the Supreme Court. He lost. He’s a rapist for the rest of history.

1000 years from now, when your descendants read of this era, they will say, “Wow, this Donald Trump asshole sure was a rapist. I’m so glad my ancestors eventually locked up all those criminals and saved the world.”

The only thing Donald has left is try and rig the election, BUT his Supreme Court ruled against him on THAT, too.

Stephen Miller is terrified:

“Should Democrats regain power, it’s game over. 12 more justices on SCOTUS, two new Democrat states. They’re going to get rid of ICE.”

Donald called it a “tremendous loss” and continued to beg Republicans to pass the SAVE Donald From Prison Act.

Then, after a long day of losing, President Rapist posted an AI image of a Nazi eagle hanging off the White House balcony.

Hmm, looks an awful lot like the eagle the Nazis used, doesn’t it?

America is about to celebrate its 250th anniversary and the president is an adjudicated rapist in the Epstein files who steals billions of dollars from you.

He very obviously wants to be American Hitler. His corruption is constant. His failures are epic. He’s a Nazi pedophile rapist conman imbecile slumlord from hell.

Operation Enduring Failure

Everything he touches turns to shit. The ice cream melts. The Merry-Go-Round breaks down.

Donald is a traitor to his country.

I will keep saying this.

I believe we shall win in the end.

I have to believe.

And if you’re still here with God now, you believe too.

Because they cannot win.

2. Join the Rebellion

Letters from God is now the #1 Humor publication on Substack.

But staying independent doesn’t happen by magic. Believe Me, I checked. The angels are terrible with invoices.

Paid subscribers are the reason we can keep writing morning letters, producing live shows, making videos, building cartoons, running the private Discord, taking karaoke requests, and telling the truth while the billionaire media machine kisses Trump’s ring.

This isn’t just a newsletter.

It’s a protest.

It’s a community.

It’s a loud, funny, pro-democracy middle finger to the fascist weirdos trying to ruin everything good.

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it.

Join today as a paid subscriber and help keep the #1 Humor publication on Substack independent, growing, and fighting like hell.

We’ve built something real.

Now let’s make it impossible to ignore.

Love,

God