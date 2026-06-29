Letters from God

Letters from God

34 Comments

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Chuck McGinn's avatar
Chuck McGinn
3h

Love the ‘Trump Tower!’ I wonder if that vandal has been arrested & sent to CECOT yet. 🤦🏻‍♂️

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Dan Beach's avatar
Dan Beach
3h

This is the definition of schadenfreude.

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