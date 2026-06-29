Dear Humans,

HARK! Trump’s “Great American State Fair” is a massive failure and I’m loving every second of it,

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein class billionaires accidentally show it to many more people. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

And if this newsletter makes you laugh, join today as a paid subscriber and help keep the #1 Humor publication on Substack independent, growing, and fighting back hard.

1. The Great American State Failure

This is Trump’s worst failure since the Reflecting Pool fiasco, which was his previous worst failure since Operation Epic Failure.

Are you tired of all the losing yet?

As usual, Fox News is busy pretending everything is fine, just fine.

BUT they’re failing even to do that.

This clip went viral over the weekend.

“There are thousands of people here right now.”

Even if it were ‘thousands,’ those are pathetic numbers for a fair of this scope and size.

Here we see a pair of Fox News bots hyping up an empty field. 😂

“Did you ever think you’d get to spend your Sunday afternoon at a STATE FAIR on the National Mall??”

Nobody is showing up because it sucks. The music acts are vomit-inducing. 🤢

Here we see a guitarist playing with empty fields reflecting in his sunglasses.

This image went so viral the band removed it from their Instagram.

Confederate flags were seen in one state’s booth.

In another area. they have an above ground pool for baptisms.

Thou shalt keep church and state separate and out of the pool.

Trump merch and branding are everywhere.

The ‘exhibitions’ are insanely bad.

It’s a Turning Point convention pretending to be a state fair.

Say what you will about the Fyre Festival, at least it didn’t completely humiliate an entire nation on its 250th birthday.

We’re about two days away from Trump’s Arc De Pedophile collapsing in on itself. 🍿

Sadly, the USA could’ve had an awesome celebration.

There was a bipartisan plan in motion with the Smithsonian Institution to host the ultimate fair of fairs, with all the biggest music acts in the nation.

It truly would have been spectacular.

But instead Trump took $150 million for himself and his henchmen.

They clearly spent the least amount of money possible on the fair and stole the rest for themselves.

Just as he did with the Reflecting Pool. Just as he did with Iran. Just as he does with everything.

This is what a conman does.

He steals, steals, steals, and then steals some more.

And you are left with no ice cream on your birthday.

This is just one way his corruption affects YOUR LIFE.

We have to defeat these fascist criminals. We have to!

And I do believe we shall win in the end.

I have to believe.

And if you’re still here with God now, you believe too.

Because they cannot win.

2. Join the Rebellion

Letters from God is now the #1 Humor publication on Substack.

But staying independent doesn’t happen by magic. Believe Me, I checked. The angels are terrible with invoices.

Paid subscribers are the reason we can keep writing morning letters, producing live shows, making videos, building cartoons, running the private Discord, taking karaoke requests, and telling the truth while the billionaire media machine kisses Trump’s ring.

This isn’t just a newsletter.

It’s a protest.

It’s a community.

It’s a loud, funny, pro-democracy middle finger to the fascist weirdos trying to ruin everything good.

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it.

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We’ve built something real.

Now let’s make it impossible to ignore.

Love,

God