Dear Humans,

Lo, the media won’t be reporting on this very much, but Trump’s Great American State Fair is a massive failure and I’m laughing My Ass off.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein class billionaires accidentally show it to many more people. After you read the whole post, let me know what you think about all this down in the comments.

Great American State Failure

Yesterday was the opening day of Trump’s Great American State Fair, and it’s off to a terrible start.

Trump got $150 million from Congress to do this and no one is showing up.

Just look at these pictures. This is OPENING DAY, people!

BEHOLD! The Arc de Pédophile.

These pictures are bleak.

What is it about an empty Ferris Wheel that I find so haunting?

They lost power at the food hall. All the ice-cream melted. But if ice-cream melts and no one is there to eat it, did it really melt?

Like the ice-cream, Donald is melting down. In his poorly-attended rally the other night, he begged people to come on the 4th of July.

He also lied that ‘everyone stayed until the end’ when many were filmed leaving early. This caused me to die laughing yesterday.

His polls are at 30%. He will soon be in the 20’s.

He’s even at 31% in Fox News polling.

Why? Because the corruption is totally out of control and beyond any historical comparison. The United States government is for sale to the highest bidder.

And so now JD Vance and the GOP are suddenly trying to paint Richard Nixon in a positive light.

“I think Nixon’s historical legacy is enjoying a bit of a renaissance, and deservedly so. I joked that if Watergate happened tomorrow, it would be like a 12 hour news story. The idea that it took a presidency is crazy.”

Vance is trying to downplay their rampant corruption and blame the deep state. That’s what’s crazy.

JD Vance and his owner, Peter Thiel of Argentina, are saying and doing everything they can to steal the presidency next. They work in tandem with other evil billionaires, such as the Ellisons, who bought CBS and soon CNN.

Jeffrey Bezos owns the Washington Post. At a time when Trump’s government has arrested six people from touching the Reflecting Pool and zero from the Epstein files, the Washington Post decides to post an op-ed titled, “A governing nightmare for Democrats.” What a coincidence!

New Commandments

Thou shalt not let vile scumbag Donald Trump make you angry or sad. He is a big stupid failure and everything he touches turns to crap. He’s currently losing to Iran, reality, and a single cell organism.

Thou shalt not let MAGA billionaires distract and divide you.

We shalt defeat these evil bastards!

Give Donald The Middle Finger Today

Trump and his MAGA billionaires can buy the media. They can try to distract. But the Epstein files ain’t going away. And neither are we.

If you want to give Donald the middle finger today, then support the voices he can’t control. The people telling the truth when corporate media won’t. Join as a paid sub today: