Letters from God

Letters from God

45 Comments

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ReeserTheShadow's avatar
ReeserTheShadow
6h

That’s so sad about the iced cream 😢

On the other hand…”I went to Trump’s state fair and all I got was food poisoning”, could be an appropriate shirt.

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1 reply by God
Stan hasegawa's avatar
Stan hasegawa
6h

Someone left the cake out in the sun. And the algae frosting is on the run. Oh no!

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