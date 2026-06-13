Dear Humans,

BEHOLD! The orange pedophile war criminal’s name is GONE from the Kennedy Center!

HALLEJULAH!

If this brings you joy, bless the little heart on this post so the fascist social media billionaires accidentally show it to more people.

They may have hung up a huge white tarp (the white flag of surrender) to prevent us from seeing what happened, but that didn’t stop photographers from catching it.

LOOK! THERE IS THE D COMING OFF!!!! TRUMP LOST HIS D!

And here is video of this happening. Enjoy the clink-clink and hammer sounds. I never thought I could enjoy ASMR, but here we are.

THIS IS THE TIPPING POINT.

I’m calling it! Trump is a lame-duck president.

This should be a huge story today, but the NY Times pushed it to the middle of their website so you don’t see it. Their opinion page is still busy attacking Democrats for whatever they can.

That shit is not an accident. They don’t want you to feel this. Donald doesn’t want you to see this! He put up a huge white tarp just to prevent you from seeing it.

They don’t want you to feel joy. They don’t want you to feel momentum.

They don’t want you to see that the big strong fascist king is just a sad old creep whose name can be peeled off a wall one letter at a fuckin’ time.

Their scam factory depends on making him look inevitable.

He’s not inevitable. He’s a big bag of dying puss. He just lost his D in public.

This is why independent media matters.

Because sometimes the story is thousands of people staring a wall together for eight hours because we all needed to see the fascist monster lose one more symbol of power.

Glory Hallelujah!

Most sincerely,

God

PS - We should not have to live in a world where billionaire media buries Donald Trump’s public humiliation because it might make people feel hopeful, but here we are. So I’m asking directly: please become a paid subscriber today.

This is worker-run, reader-funded, billionaire-free media.

Bless you for keeping this going.

This is how we grow. This is how we fight. This is how we win.

LET’S GO!