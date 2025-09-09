Dear Humans,

Thank you for joining God today. Free readers, I love you. Paid readers, I love you and you make it possible for God to keep smiting President Pedo day after day.

Lo, as you know, Epstein’s disgusting birthday book is out. Two hundred thirty-eight pages of the most revolting, psychotic, evil filth anyone has ever seen.

Everyone involved shall burn in hell for all eternity.

A fake check with Trump’s name on it buying a “fully depreciated woman.” A masked Epstein smirking with a gold gun while text brags about a “first victim” being “brutally plundered.”

A cartoon of kids with balloons on one page, Epstein getting a topless massage on the next with the caption “what a great country!”

SICKENING!! PURE EVIL!!!

Seriously. humans. These people belong in prison. Every last damn one of them.

And then, of course, there’s Trump’s page. A typed note inside the outline of a naked teenage girl, his “Donald” scrawl right where the pubic hair would be.

REVOLTING!

These people are sick. Sick in the head, sick in the soul, sick enough to laugh at their own crimes against humanity.

Their concentrated evil is a plague which infects everything. Their sickness has infected the entire United States.

Forgive my language, but where the FUCK is JD Vance on this? The letter has been published now. And yes, I do honestly believe this looks and sounds exactly like something Donald Trump’s vile mind would produce.

The White House answered with shouting, not proof. Karoline Leavitt:

“As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”

In another post she called it “FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax.”

Oh, it’s a hoax, is it? Someone planted this letter in Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday book 20 years ago on the off chance Donald might become president someday? Sounds like bullshit to God.

Just a pathetic response. All the logic of a child shouting “NUH UH!”

They claim it’s not Trump’s signature, but here’s the truth. Handwriting analysis isn’t guesswork. Like fingerprints, it’s a proven science that holds up in court. Trained experts compare the shapes, the slants, the pressure, the spacing. They don’t just eyeball it, they dissect it.

Juries have been sending people to prison on handwriting evidence for a long time.

And when experts do their job, the accuracy of this science is 96% or higher. Not perfect like DNA, but damn close.

And when this signature is analyzed by a forensic examiner, Trump’s denial is toast.

Speaker Mike Johnson recently ran his mouth. Last weekend, he called Trump an FBI informant. Then after the White House freaked the fuck out, he walked it back by saying he was only repeating “common knowledge.”

Speaking to Manu Raju yesterday, he repeated that phrase “common knowledge” over and over again.

That’s a tell. He’s trying to give himself an excuse in the future, for when the rest of the truth comes out. He wants to give himself future plausible deniability.

Nice try, Mike. But you’re going to burn in hell for this shit.

And here’s why Mike Johnson is worried.

Lo and behold, Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna are now saying they have the votes to force the release of the full unredacted Epstein files.

Every page. Every name. Every disgusting fucking secret.

For twenty years the rich and powerful buried the truth. They leaned on prosecutors. They cut deals. They made sure you never saw it.

The only reason it’s in your face right now is because survivors refused to back down. The American people are crying out for justice.

Trump’s defenders can scream “fake” all they want. But they can’t stuff Trump’s pedo-genie back into the bottle.

Donald’s entire house of cards is trembling. It’s about to all come toppling down. Everybody can see it. It won’t be long now.

Have a great day, humans!

Love, ❤️

God

Share