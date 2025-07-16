Dear Humans,

Trump appointed Howard Lutnick as Commerce Secretary this year.

What you probably didn’t know is that Lutnick used to live next door to Jeffrey Epstein. Like, literally next door. East 71st Street. Manhattan. While Epstein and Maxwell were busy trafficking minors.

That’s not speculation. That’s a fact. And he’s currently running America’s economic policy. Which Donald keeps damaging to distract from his Epstein allegations.

Yesterday Lutnick just stood there and laughed while his evil buddy Donold deflected Epstein questions on a tarmac.

You won’t hear this on Fox News. You won’t hear it from the media that’s still too scared to connect the dots. But we will.

This is Trump’s second term. The coverup is still alive. The connections are still real. The people in power are still the same.

Love,

God