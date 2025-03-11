Dear Humans,

Lo, the billionaire tech bros who bet on Trump thought they’d be richer than ever. Instead, they’ve already lost $246 billion this year and it’s only March.

1. Trump’s Economy Is a Dumpster Fire

$1 trillion in market value has been wiped out and that was just yesterday.

Goldman Sachs just slashed its growth forecast and said it was because of Trump decision to start a trade war.

Tariffs are backfiring spectacularly, spiking costs and hammering American businesses.

This is what happens when a man who once bankrupted a casino gets to run the economy.

Wall Street knows this is a disaster—even Trump’s former allies are warning that his reckless policies could trigger a Great Depression-level collapse.

Elon Musk has lost $148 billion.

Jeff Bezos is down $29 billion.

Sergey Brin lost $22 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg lost $5 billion.

Bernard Arnault lost $5 billion.

THAT’S $246 BILLION.

2. God’s Final Word

They told us “Go woke, go broke.”

Turns out, it’s “Go fascist, eat shit.”

They did this to themselves. They bet on greed, authoritarianism, and stupidity—and now the free market is smiting them.

BILLIONAIRE SMITE!

3. Join God’s Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

"I need a laugh or I will go crazy. Plus, I support media not owned by any corporation. God is great." - Gina

"Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! " - Caiside

"How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post." — Nancy M

So if you've been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 10 months of smiting ignorance, we're offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God