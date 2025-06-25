Dear Humans,

Letters from God is growing, and not because we’ve been propped up by money or power or algorithms, but because more people are waking up to the fact that the news is broken, the truth is under attack, and memes are the only thing left that still cut through the noise.

This newsletter survives because you believe it should, and somehow that has been enough to carry it forward, post by post, week by week, into something louder and stronger than they ever expected.

And that’s why they hate it.

This week, a 21-year-old Norwegian tourist was detained by U.S. border agents for hours. They went through his phone, found a meme of JD Vance with a bald head, and decided that was enough to cancel his visa, fingerprint him, draw his blood, accuse him of threats and drug use, and send him home…on his own dime! He wasn’t charged. He wasn’t arrested. They accused him of making ‘threats.’

He didn’t even make the meme. He didn’t post it. It was just saved in a group chat.

They claim it was about past drug use. He says it was the meme. Either way, they searched his phone for jokes, found something they didn’t like, and punished him for it.

They’re not going to stop there.

If they did that to a tourist, what do you think they’re going to do to you?

Holy cow. If they ever search MY phone for memes, their heads are going to EXPLODE. 😂 Here’s one at random:

But even if I get sent to a foreign prison, there is another who will take up the mantle of God. Thanks to you, this rebellion is built to last.

We speak the truth and publish memes every day. We mock Trump, Vance, and every thin-skinned fascist who thinks being in power means never being the punchline. We know exactly how dangerous that makes us in a country where they are banning books, banning speech, and now banning people for the crime of having a meme in their pocket.

So here’s the truth. They will come for us. They already have, in ways subtle and strange and silent. The reach has been throttled. The warnings have come without reason. The message is clear: stop laughing, stop writing, stop speaking, or pay the price.

But we are not going to stop. Far from it. I’m furious and fired up to do so much more to fight the fascists.

Letters from God survives because readers choose to keep it alive. There is no fallback plan. No corporate lifeline. Just you and Me and the belief that words still matter and that jokes can still be holy.

If you believe in this voice, support it. We want to hire more people and conquer YouTube, but we need your help. They are coming for the laughter, and they are not laughing.

We have to win. We have to beat them. And I believe we have a purpose in doing that.

We’re building an independent media source that tells the truth. It is our goal to defeat the techno-fascist billionaires destroying the world.

""I have been wanting to support you for a while. I fucking love the enraged tone of your substack messages.” - High Priestess "I believe you want to do more that report news. I think you are sincere in wanting to make needed changes in our country. While I don't agree with you on every topic, you are headed in the direction we need to go to return our country to a democratic state." - Lisa "Letters from God is one of the first places I check daily. It's time that I become an Angel!” - Mary

Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God