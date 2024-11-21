Dear Humans,

Lo, the prophecy hath been fulfilled: tariffs doth raise prices!

Excuse me a second…but…well…bahaha!

FOR THOSE THAT FUCK AROUND SHALL FIND OUT

On Monday, Walmart’s CFO John David Rainey announced that they will likely have to raise prices if Trump tariffs take effect.

“We never want to raise prices,” he said in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday. “Our model is everyday low prices. But there probably will be cases where prices will go up for consumers.”

On a hunch, God ventured over to X and searched for ‘Walmart’ to see how the delusional morons are taking this news.

They did not disappoint.

BEHOLD!

Good luck finding something! BAHAHA!

But what if you want a cellphone? They’re only gonna eat meat, bread, butter and unpasteurized milk, forever? I guess on the plus side, if these morons don’t have cellphones, they won’t post their stupid thoughts online anymore.

'Rebuilding American manufacturing’ to replace all goods would take decades. You get that, right?

These prices raises would be entirely because of Trump tariffs.

Why must every single one of these stupid morons call everyone ‘dumb’ or ‘stupid’? What kind of prick would do that? They must be very insecure about their intelligence…because they’re stupid fucking morons.

This guy really was the dumbest one of all. Trump has made no such promise.

BECAUSE THEY JUST FUCKING SAID SO, DUMB SHIT!!!

NOTE: This news article was at the top of the thread she was in.

I could only find one person who had moved past denial into anger. But their anger didn’t go to the right person, of course.

It’s not like they haven’t been warned.

Even Melon Husk admitted it on X…before the election!

Sadly, many will never understand.

REMEMBER THIS

For people who live in rural America, many of whom are Trump voters, Walmart is critical for essential goods. Either you have a Walmart in thy town or you will have to regularly drive to a town that does.

These people hath so truly perfectly fucked themselves.

But they’ve also fucked everyone else.

GOD’S COMMANDMENT FOR THEM

Thou shalt not rage at Walmart for exposing thy ignorance about economics. And thou shalt not blame Biden for thine orange king’s policies. Go forth, learn what a tariff is, and prepare thy wallet, because you deserve this shit.

THE LORD HATH SPOKEN!

