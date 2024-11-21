Letters from God

Letters from God

74 Comments

User's avatar
Linda Gee's avatar
Linda Gee
Nov 21, 2024

Someone needs to tell that person who claimed tariffs won't impact the price of food. That may be somewhat true. However - when the Orange Cult Leader deports all the folks who work picking crops or working in meat/dairy factories expect the price of food to skyrocket. LOL- "I voted for Trump because the price of eggs was high"

Reply
Share
6 replies
M3333's avatar
M3333
Nov 21, 2024

You just cannot fix stupid! An educator for 44 years and you can see the stupidity in the eyes!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
72 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture