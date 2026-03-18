Letters from God

Letters from God

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P J Johnston's avatar
P J Johnston
4h

Thank you God for being so informative. Do you think any of them are listening? But wait, I guess they have to blame someone for this mess. How about the guy that went into a country and started a war with no plans or endgame. That might be a good place to start! Oh and btw NO KINGS RALLIES ~ MARCH 28th NEXT SATURDAY!

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Heather Woodside's avatar
Heather Woodside
4h

Freedom really does depend on mobility

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