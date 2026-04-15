Dear Humans,

MAGA spent years telling the country the offensive lie that Donald Trump was chosen by God. Now they’re finding out they put the frigging Antichrist in the White House.

1. Trump’s Own Voters Are Calling Him The Antichrist

Trump didn’t just post something stupid. He royally fucked up.

He posted an AI image of himself in a Christ-like robe, laying glowing hands to heal a dying Jeffrey Epstein, while a demon appeared above him.

It went over like a wet fart in church.

Marjorie Taylor Greene called it “an Antichrist spirit,” right-wing podcast host Clint Russell said there was a “decent chance” he is the antichrist, and far-right Texas pastor Joel Webbon said Trump was “demon possessed.”

What took them so long? Everyone with a functioning brain has known he’s a demon from hell for over 30 years.

How It Started / How It's Going

2. Viktor Orbán Was Funding CPAC

MAGA influencers were never an organic movement. Putin-backed Viktor Orbán spent sixteen years building the kind of fake democracy the American right has openly admired: they crush the press, own all media and rig the culture, hollow out institutions, and dare anyone to stop them.

Trump backed Orbán. JD Vance and Marco Rubio went to Budapest to campaign for him. CPAC backed him too.

And he still LOST.

Péter Magyar, the man who just beat Orbán, says Orbán’s government diverted Hungarian taxpayer money to bankroll CPAC, called that spending a crime, and says his government is going to investigate it.

AMEN! 🙏

So no, this wasn’t just a bunch of right wing dudes who brilliantly pulled themselves up by their bootstraps to lead a revolution. It was Russian propaganda with Russian money behind it the whole time.

3. We Can Win

According to the BBC, social media influencers and independent media helped to turn the tide in Hungary!

Orbán was supposed to be inevitable, just like Trump is always supposed to be inevitable, and yet he got beaten in the end.

The only reason that happened is because the silent majority finally stopped lurking and got involved.

Once people stop believing these evil pricks are untouchable, a lot can happen very fast.

Just look how empty yesterday’s TP USA event was! 😂

Erika Kirk didn’t show up and JD Vance got heckled. SMITE! 🤣

4. Why Our Voice Matters

This is why our voice matters.

These Christian Nationalist monsters use God and Jesus to commit war crimes. They’re buying all corporate media so they can control what the public thinks.

Our job is to tell the truth and mock them back to hell.

5. How You Can Help

Help us to keep growing our independent media team!

The best way to help is to subscribe to our Substack as a paid subscriber:

And don’t forget to subscribe to our sensational new YouTube channel.

We will do the rest.