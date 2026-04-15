Letters from God

Letters from God

20 Comments

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Leu2500's avatar
Leu2500
2h

all because high gas prices caused the scales to fall from their eyes.

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Kathy Sutter's avatar
Kathy Sutter
1h

TPUSA is probably getting Russian money too

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