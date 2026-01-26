“If you can justify his murder, you can justify mine.”

Dear Humans,

Lo, after ICE brutally executed ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, a Trump voter asked other Trump voters how they’re feeling about all this.

The responses came in by the hundreds, hot and angry, with many claiming they no longer support him and hate ICE.

What follows are but a few examples from dozens that God poured through.

1. “I Do Not Support ICE”

What caused these people to suddenly wake up? Well, they just watched an ICU nurse get gunned down in broad daylight for no reason. They’re suddenly realizing that they might be next.

2. “I Cannot Support This”

This Republican is so mad he’s ready to vote for Gavin Newsom. What the hell is happening? Is this a tipping point?

3. “This Cult-Like Mentality is Dangerous”

If only someone had spent the last decade desperately shrieking at the top of their lungs to warn the world about the dangerous cult. (NOTE: I did.)

Oh well. The US government now has a huge force of masked terrorist white supremacist proud boys that can write their own warrants and murder you because they think it’s funny. They won’t even be prosecuted for executing you!

4. “It’s Not About Politics Anymore”

It’s good to see these people seeking redemption. They should be welcomed to the rebellion. And they had better vote accordingly, because no Republican candidate would ever do anything different. Republicans will continue to fund their private murder squad far into the future.

5. God’s Final Thoughts

I’m angry.

I’m angry because I’ve watched this shit escalate for years while people hid behind ‘norms’ and being polite to fascists… and now the mask is off and there is innocent blood being spilled.

I’m angry because summarily executing an American in the street and then blatantly lying about it is a bright red line crossed on purpose. With threats from Pam Bondi for Minnesota’s voter rolls last week, no less.

Their clear position is that they will keep murdering innocent Americans unless we let them rig the next election for President Epstein.

I don’t know about you, but my flight or flight response has been activated…and I’m ready to fight. I feel like I could take on the entire empire myself.

We will beat these evil bastards.

We have to. And we will, because history doesn’t belong to the cowards, and it doesn’t belong to the mad kings.

It belongs to the heroes who refuse to back down!

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God