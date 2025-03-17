Dear Humans,

Stop me if you’ve heard this one. A Trump voter walks into a gay bar and the bartender says, “Get out of my bar right now.”

Get 20% off for 1 year

1. “GET OUT OF MY BAR RIGHT NOW.”

On March 14, a Trump supporter walked into Chatterbox Jazz, an LGBTQ+ bar in Indianapolis, and immediately started harassing staff.

👉 Watch it happen here:

“That’s wild. Because I’m wearing a Trump hat?”

Yes, moron! LMAO. As she was being removed, she ACTUALLY says:

“You know this is like, discrimination??”

BWAHAHAHA! That is RICH, human!

According to the bar’s posts on Instagram, this person intentionally misgendered employees, verbally assaulted patrons, and then played the victim when she got kicked out.

Bless these heroes of the Rebellion! Every small act of defiance is meaningful. We need so much more of this!

They also wanted to make sure people know that Sean Baker, a beloved local musician, was not in the video.

2. We’re Fighting Back—And It’s Working

A MAGA fan walked into a gay bar thinking they could act like a bigot and get away with it. They were wrong. The staff stood their ground. We need so much more of this.

People are fighting back everywhere.

Here’s how we fight:

Keep people engaged & informed —with truth, hope and laughter.

Rally thousands of voices to push back against fascism.

Build an independent platform where truth can’t be silenced.

Creating a 22-minute animated cartoon pilot with the founder of The Onion.

And it’s working.

📈 LOOK AT THIS:

In just three months, we’ve grown from 73,000 to 120,000 subscribers. That’s 47,000 new wonderful people who refuse to stay silent. Every day, more fighters are joining this rebellion.

But here’s the thing—only a small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could expand our reach, expose more corruption, and push back harder against these fascist goons.

Get 20% off for 1 year

"Thanks for making the absorption of bad news not only tolerable, but enjoyable. Finally, God is on the right side of history!" - Christine

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 10 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off.

This isn’t just a newsletter anymore. It’s a movement. And it’s growing fast.

🔥 Click Here to Join God’s Rebellion Today 🔥

Get 20% off for 1 year

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God

PS – Wanna send someone a gift subscription? Give the gift of truth and satire. You can do that here:

Give a gift subscription