Dear Humans,

Lo, the funniest shit ever hath occurred. Watch the video below.

For years, we’ve watched these vile Trump flags flap in the wind everywhere you go. On trucks. On buildings. On boats. If you’re like God, you long to see these evil eyesores vanish forever. Well, have I got some good news for you.

1. The Upside-Down Flag of Surrender

In Arkansas, yes, Arkansas, a man didn’t just take his Trump 2024 flag down. He flipped it upside down and dropped it to half-staff.

That’s a distress signal. That’s “my portfolio just got destroyed and I’m finally mad at Donold” energy.

And the best part? Someone caught it on camera and they could barely stop laughing. HAHAHAHA.

Watch this Divine Comedy:

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God