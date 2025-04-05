Letters from God

Letters from God

26 Comments

User's avatar
God's avatar
God
Apr 5, 2025

Who here watched the video? HILARIOUS

Reply
Share
3 replies
Denise Palesch's avatar
Denise Palesch
Apr 5, 2025

There’s no stupid like MAGA stupid.

Reply
Share
1 reply
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture