Dear Humans,

Behold, even Hardcore MAGA voters like ‘Patriotic Blonde’ on Twitter are now abandoning Don Snorleone forever.

They’re finally realizing the man they worshipped is, in fact, a moron.

It only took Donald crashing the economy again, which he did in record time. Make America go bankrupt again. MAGBA!

1. How It Started

In the old days, people like ‘Patriotic Blonde’ treated him like a hero who’d saved their entire life.

She absolutely worshipped President Bandage Hands.

Earlier this year she claimed Donald had earned a spot on Mt Rushmore in his first week, which is impressive for a guy who can’t fucking stay awake.

Then came the classic line: your feelings don’t matter to history. What an unhinged psychopath.

2. How It’s Going

But eventually reality showed up and kicked Patriotic Blonde in the butt. Suddenly feelings mattered a whole lot.

She voted for him three times, worked on two campaigns, and finally screamed the truth every regretful MAGA disciple eventually learns. FUCK NO.

And then she discovered the bankruptcies that everyone else on Earth learned about in the Clinton years.

3. The Patron Saint Of Schadenfreude

This is the entire MAGA arc in miniature. They love the cruelty until it circled back. They ignored every single one of My warnings until the damage was personal.

4. This World Is Gonna Pull Through

The future isn’t written yet. If even diehard actual American MAGA influencers are bailing, then the tide’s turning faster than they want to admit.

Keep pushing. Keep laughing. It’s working!!

And if today’s chaos already has your blood pressure up, here’s a little something to help you get through the morning. Hit play, take a breath, and let this song lift you a bit.

5. Join The Rebellion

If you enjoyed today’s righteous reckoning, or if you’ve been waiting for a sign to join this wonderful community of angels and heathens, this is it. Upgrade your subscription today at 20% off before the sale ends tonight.

Click here to claim your blessing.

GET 20% OFF FOR 1 YEAR

Post comments. Talk to God. Join our fun community! You deserve nice things! Happy Holidays!

Love,

God