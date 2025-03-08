Dear Humans,

ICE doesn’t give a damn about laws, fairness, or even basic logic. If you look like someone they want to harass, that’s all they need. And now, a Trump voter hath learned this bitter truth the hard way.

1. Ah, So Now You Get It

A Hispanic U.S. citizen was detained at gunpoint by ICE. They didn’t even ask for ID. They didn’t check a database. They just saw a Latino man and assumed he had no rights and drew their weapons.

But it’s okay, everyone! Because now he’s questioning his vote for Trump.

Not rejecting it. Not condemning it. Just… thinking about it. Dude, what more must God do to convince you?

I’ve been desperately trying to tell you FOR 10 FORKING YEARS!

They thought the cruelty would only be directed at “illegals.” They thought their papers would protect them from having guns pointed in their face. They thought their mere support would buy them immunity.

They were dead wrong.

2. Memes For Thy Enjoyment

Seen outside a sandwich shop in Canada.

Canadian beer maker trolls Trump with the presidential pack.

The Vance memes are multiplying at an accelerating rate.

No matter which one you pick, you get the Dud.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God