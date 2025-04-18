Dear Humans,

Behold, the folly of man. How many things must a man lose before he admits he was wrong? His business, his home, his family? His safety, his sanity, his salvation? What more must be forsaken? Let’s find out.

Get 20% off for 1 year

1. He Who Sows Bigotry Shall Reap The Bankruptcy

Witness the example of soybean farmer and three-time Trump voter Caleb Ragland, who is the president of the American Soybean Association. His business hath been destroyed by Mad King Donold’s trade war.

To add insult to injury, Caleb was interviewed on CNN, the greatest shame a Trump voter can experience. He also begged Donald online:

“The tariffs on China could put us out of business by 2027. All our blood, sweat, and toil could vanish with the stroke of a pen…Mr. President, I hope you hear our plea: Please make a deal with China now.”

Too late. China just signed a new contract with Brazil. Thus doth the free market smite thee. You won’t get to own thy farm anymore, but hey, at least you got to ‘own the libs.’

You reap what you sow, Caleb. You of all people should know that.

Not all farmers.

2. Thou Shalt Impeach Mad King Donold

Yesterday, Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Michigan) called for Donald Trump to be impeached for defying a 9-0 Supreme Court ruling. God could not agree more. What is the Supreme Court if their rulings are not…Supreme? And final? It’s right there in the name, folks.

It couldn’t possibly be more clear.

3. Republican Senator Admits She Is Terrified of Trump

Senator Lisa Murkowksi (R-AK) was at speaking with nonprofit leaders on Wednesday and made an astonishing admission. In response to her thoughts on retaliation from Mad King Donold, she said:

“We are all afraid. "It's quite a statement. But we are in a time and a place where I certainly have not been here before. And I'll tell you, I am oftentimes very anxious myself about using my voice, because retaliation is real. And that's not right."

Nay, it is not right, Lisa. Perchance thou shouldst not have supported him for lo these many years. God thinks that if Lisa is afraid to use her voice, then perhaps she should step down and let someone brave lead.

4. Love Wins

This week, God also learned that a US-born citizen named Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez was detained by ICE despite a judge seeing and validating his birth certificate. Thankfully, that young man has now been released and reunited with his mom.

Truly, love can overcome all odds.

5. Join God's Rebellion

In just a few months, we’ve grown from 73,000 to 133,000 subscribers. That’s 60,000 new wonderful angels who refuse to stay silent. Every day, more people are joining this rebellion.

"Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! " - Caiside

"How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post." — Nancy

"We the people are pissed and God's words are what we need, and have always needed, in these dire times. We must stand together, or hang separately." - Dave

In honor of hitting 133,000 subscribers, Letters from God is offering a 20% discount for paid subscribers:

🔥 Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God