Letters from God

Lisa Ferrara
Feb 23, 2025

Threatening people's livelihoods with a bullshit "What did you do this week" anwer-by-Monday-night-or-be-fired email on a weekend is an ACT OF TERRORISM. Because its intent is to cause chaos and instill fear, anxiety, and panic into innocent people.

Arrest Musk, that scumbag Vought, and Yamtits. NOW.

Sarah3000
Feb 23, 2025

They tell on themselves every time they are about to lose their jobs. They immediately say, "I'm not a DEI hire," which translate into "I'm not a black person, so I shouldn't lose my job." For those Trump supporters who say they are not racist, I call bullshit.

