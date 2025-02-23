Dear Humans,

Trump and Musk are purging federal workers by email silence now—and as always their own supporters are getting burned.

1. “ I still am unable to access my emails”

Elon Musk insanely posted on that every government employee would have to respond to an email defending ‘what they do here’ or face termination.

Immediately it dawned on one Trump voter, who comically can’t access his email, that this means he is going to lose his job.

His passive aggressive response is pure, uncut schadenfreude for thy enjoyment:

2. Action You Can Take To Help

The next 50501 protests are on March 4th.

In addition, here’s what’s happening with boycotts:

📅 February 28 – Economic Blackout (No non-essential spending for a day.)

📅 March 7-14 – Amazon Boycott

📅 March 21-28 – Nestlé Boycott

📅 April 7-14 – Walmart Boycott

📅 April 18 – Economic Blackout #2

📅 June 3-9 – Target Boycott

The only thing these greedy billionaires understand is money, so this rebellion tactic focuses on hitting them where it hurts.

Make no mistake. The rebellion is real—and it is growing. Of course it’s growing! They’ve already fired over 115,000 people so far. That’s 115,000 very disgruntled people with time on their hands. Occupy DC?

Seen in Manhattan this week.

3. “Do They Know What Happened to Caesar?”

At CPAC, a "Third Term Project" banner was displayed, promoting the idea of Trump 2028 and beyond. In the banner, they made Donold look like Julius Caesar. Do they know what happened to him? ‘Cuz if so, I’d be down for that.

That wouldst be a funny ending befitting this epic saga for the ages. As would a rushed Air Force One, a trip to Mars, or a visit to see the Titanic.

4. God’s Final Word

Trump and Musk are openly running a dictatorship-by-email, and even their own supporters are suffering. They post on social media as if they’re sending in a snotty review and not to the most rich, most powerful, and most evil person on the planet, who doth not give a shit about them.

And it is for this reason that everyone who owns a cybertruck sure must be worried to park anywhere these days.

Do you like seeing these images? That’s because the rebellion isn’t just about boycotts, protests, legal action, and running for office. It’s about winning the damn war for the hearts and minds of an entire nation of people.

The court of public opinion has been in charge since the Middle Ages. Russia knows this. It’s why they flipped Donold back in 1987.

The right knows this—that’s why they spent so many billions to build their vast right-wing media machine.

Why do you think they buy up every news source and social media network? So they can brainwash people. But they still cannot control individuals like YOU, dear reader.

You? You’re their only real problem.

Most people simply cannot understand that they could be so important.

The right uses fear, hate and lies. We fight back with courage, love, and truth. That’s why newsletters like this one matters. We’re an integral part of the rebellion! For if we don’t control the narrative, they sure as hell will.

