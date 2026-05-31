Letters from God

Letters from God

53 Comments

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JudiLI's avatar
JudiLI
5h

Trump said he’s spending HIS money at the Kennedy Center. Ha, he hasn’t spent a dime. In fact he should be billed for damaging the building putting his name up and now for removing it.

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Patricia Hale MD, PhD's avatar
Patricia Hale MD, PhD
5h

Happy to be a paid subscriber and recommend everyone join in! I love your expansion plans! You are therapy to my soul each day!

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