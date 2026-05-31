Dear Humans,

After cancelling his birthday concert yesterday, President Pedophile is now trashing JD Vance as the heir to MAGA, and I must say, as the Lord thy God, this is all funny as hell.

JD Vance is being thrown under the bus and no one could deserve it more.

Don’t forget to bless the little heart on this post to celebrate Trump’s evil empire collapsing in real time.

1. Trump Throws Vance Under The Bus

According to reports, Trump is now TRASHING Vance to his aides behind the scenes.

He’s asking aides if JD ‘has what it takes,’ comparing him to Marco Rubio, mocking his constant vacations, mocking his NCAA trophy fumble, and even whining that Vance pathetically replies to critics online.

Let’s not forgot the time Vance was so painfully awkward he killed the Pope.

This situation makes God laugh because it’s the same pattern Trump followed with Pence.

By the time this is over, there will be mobs of MAGA crowds coming to hang JD Vance in the Capitol Building.

Time is a flat circle.

Also, Trump is freaking out that nobody wants to be seen at his birthday party, not even D-level celebrities, so he announced he will give an extended rant instead.

He wants a ‘wild’ rally. He has no friends, so now he has to work on his birthday.

Did you catch that?!?

He said he ‘cancelled’ his involvement with the Kennedy Center.

That is NOT what happened.

A judge ruled he has 14 days to take his name off that building.

Excuse me, God must laugh now for a solid 60 seconds.

Why is all this happening?

Because Trump's approval is at 34%, a historic low.

The lowest in the history of polls.

The lowest in the history of numbers.

Maybe his polls are low because he's a pedophile-conman-megalomaniac who raised gas prices and wants to give billions of your tax dollars to his army of pedophile terrorists.

Like the skin on his hands and face, it's all falling apart.

He lost the Kennedy Center

His 80th birthday party is somehow already a humiliating disaster

His polls are the lowest ever

So now he needs someone to blame! And it’s JD Vance’s turn.

It's hilarious. It's glorious.

It's hilari-glorious.

God may just die from laughing, and that would be quite alright.

2. Your Reviews Are In!

I’d like to thank new member of our community A.G. Marak, who joined as a paid subscriber and chose to leave a kind testimonial:

“While I can’t claim to be doing God’s work, I can at least say that I’m contributing in some way.”

Amen, A.G. Your support directly helps expand this operation. For example, right now we’re currently interviewing and hiring more animators and vertical video editors. And Jesus is getting a new top shelf computer. We hope to add Satan soon. Things like that are made possible by your contribution.

And may I say I love your penguin avatar! 🐧

3. A Message From God

Lo. never stop believing in yourself. Also never stop remembering that your enemies are morons who may just fail all on their own.

That’s exactly what’s happening right now. We are in a global information war between dictators (Putin, Trump and Orban) and democracy (Obama, AOC, God).

We are stomping the shit out of these Nazi pedophile billionaires on the information field of battle. But their staggering incompetence is also speeding things up considerably.

Peter Thiel has run off to Argentina.

We’ve got them on the run! 🏃‍♂️

And meanwhile, we’re still here.

Mocking these fascist freaks.

Interviewing brilliant comedians, activists, candidates, and journalists.

Going viral on YouTube. Growing the team. Getting louder while the Trump admin does everything in their executive power to silence comedians.

This project survives when readers like you decide it should. Only a tiny percentage of readers support this work financially. If just a few more step up today, we can expand the team and get our work in front of more people.

If you’ve been meaning to support our work, now’s the time. Right now you can get 20% off an anal subscription. Ahem. Annual! I meant annual:

Get 20% off for 1 year

Thank you in advance, and I look forward to reading your latest testimonials.

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God