Dear Humans,

Lo, Trump is already trying to pin Operation Epstein Fiasco on Pete Hegseth. That’s how badly this idiotic, blood-soaked clown-show is going.

WATCH TRUMP THROW PETE HEGSETH UNDER THE BUS:

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Here is that link again where you can subscribe to our new YouTube channel:

youtube.com/@TheGodShowLive

Love,

God

PS - I need your help. Become a paid subscriber today and fuel our fight against these me-damned Christian nationalist maniacs. Much like the Epstein files, we ain’t going away.

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