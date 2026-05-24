Letters from God

Letters from God

28 Comments

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Rosemary Siipola's avatar
Rosemary Siipola
6h

Don’t let up God. All gas. No brakes. Your handmaiden, Karma, will assist you in smiting these Bastards. Trump and Bibi deserve everything coming to them.

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Julie's avatar
Julie
6h

I heard he couldn’t get into the Bahamas because he’s convicted felon. Can someone check that out?

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