Dear Humans,

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of MAGA tears hitting the floor as Trump supporters continue to realize the man they worship is a criminal of the worst order.

It’s been eleven days since the DOJ announced there is no Epstein client list. And in that time, they’ve flailed so hard they broke their cult. Their pain is our joy. Let’s review the latest carnage.

"'I never thought leopards would eat MY face,' sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party."

1. Trumpstein Fired Epstein’s Prosecutor

Maurene Comey, the prosecutor tied to both the Epstein and Diddy cases, was fired this week. She also happens to be the daughter of former FBI director James Comey.

He no doubt plans to use her name (and his firing of her) to spread more conspiracy theories to save his orange, reptilian skin. But against the backdrop of what is already happening, firing Epstein’s prosecutor looks TERRIBLE. He knows he’s guilty. He fears the list being leaked. He has no idea what to do next. He is all out of tricks.

Donald Trumpstein is fucking flailing.

2. Charlie Kirk and Alex Jones are Spiraling

On Monday, Charlie Kirk said he wouldn’t talk about Epstein anymore. Then on Tuesday, he clarified that he only meant Monday.

This is because he got torched by his own followers and immediately folded.

Charlie Kirk is in a full-out panic trying to spin the fact that he is obviously being paid to gaslight people and spin the Trumpstein coverup.

Charlie Kirk is fucking flailing.

Yesterday, Alex Jones asked “why is Trump destroying MAGA in real time?”

Excuse God for a moment. HA-HA!

Alex Jones is fucking flailing.

Also, if God is reading this correctly? Nancy Mace said that Donald Trump should get the death penalty, minutes after voting against releasing the Trumpstein files.

3. God’s Final Word

Dear MAGA, Donald Trump is destroying MAGA because it was always going to happen. The real question is why it took so long. Likely because his supporters are brainwashed and mentally unwell.

They obsessed over the Epstein list and Donald for so long and in the end they were the same thing.

Donald Trumpstein never cared about making America great again. He never cared about justice. Of course he didn’t, he’s a criminal. He and all his monsters only cared about staying out of prison.

Donald Trunpstein lied and got one million Americans killed during COVID and incited an insurrection. He ripped off everyone and tanked the economy. He funded a massive, masked gestapo and used the US military against civilians. He threatened Canada and bombed Iran. He ran on releasing the Epstein list and then buried the evidence.

Now he’s watching the walls close in, and for the first time, even his followers can see it. The Trumpstein coverup is flailing and failing.

Donold wants you to stop asking about it.

I don’t know about you, but that means I will never stop asking.

Because I refuse to let this clown win.

The Lord has spoken.

