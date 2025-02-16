Dear Humans,

After years of cheering on Trump’s war against “government workers,” his own diehard supporters are now realizing that means them too. Thousands of federal employees—many of whom proudly voted for him—are now jobless, thanks to his administration’s mass firings.

And where are they turning? Straight to social media to beg for help.

1. “I sure as shit didn’t vote for that.”

Across Facebook, Reddit, and Twitter, laid-off Trump supporters are pleading for Trump to fix the mess he made. They’re furious at being fired, yet still loyal enough to believe that surely they weren’t supposed to be included.

Imagine voting for the guy who brags about gutting the government and then acting surprised when he guts you.

“I sure as shit didn’t vote for that.”

No, dumbass. It’s exactly what you voted for.

2. He. Does. Not. Care.

One guy posted a panicked rant about losing his USDA job at 9 PM on Valentine’s Day after 22 years of service. He still loves Trump but desperately wants his job back.

“I voted for you, Sir, three times, and I still support you.”

Stop begging, dingus. It’s pathetic.

Donold is never going to help you.

3. Stupid Is As Stupid Votes

These people didn’t care when Trump’s policies crushed other people. But now that it’s their jobs? Suddenly, government protections are a great idea.

“We were so relieved to get Trump back. Thank God. Only to get fired from my job??? WTF????”

Whoops! 😅

4. God’s Final Word

Oh, for Christ’s sake.

Trump just said, “He who saves his country does not violate any law.”

Let me translate this horseshit for you:

“If I say I’m doing it for the country, I can commit any crime I want.”

Where have we heard this before?

Oh, that’s right—every fascist dictator in history.

Hitler: “I alone can fix it.”

Mussolini: “Everything within the state, nothing outside the state.”

Napoleon: “I am the revolution.”

Trump: “He who saves his country does not violate any law.”

Trump just gave a green light for political violence. He’s telling his followers that if they think they’re “saving” the country, laws don’t apply.

This is January 6 all over again.

If you don’t see it, you don’t want to. And if you’re still with him, you’re beyond saving.

But if you refuse to let these fascist clowns win? Good. You’re not alone.

More people see through the lies than ever before. Keep calling it out. Keep laughing in their faces.

We are the majority. And we are not fucking done. We will win this war.

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God