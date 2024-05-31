Letters from God

Letters from God

17 Comments

Teri C
May 31, 2024

Dear God, please remind Hanky that it’s not a single felony conviction, it’s THIRTY FOUR felony convictions.

Amen

Jim Sanders
May 31, 2024

To float downstream on halcyon waters one cannot put huge boulders into the waters current. This creates chaotic, dangerous flows where even a life-jacket may not protect one from drowning. Turbulent waters created by a boulder as big as Trumper often creates whirlpools where true believers become trapped and often never escape the buffeting human debris unless escaping to be flotsam or jetsam after reaching the sea of humanity.

