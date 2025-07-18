Dear Humans,

Lo, Donald just called his own supporters “stupid,” “foolish,” and “weaklings” for demanding the Epstein files. He even said, “I don’t want their support anymore.”

MAGA influencers are quitting the cult. Alex Jones called it “the biggest train wreck I’ve ever seen.” Even Mike Pence is calling for Donald to release the Epstein files.

Yes, it is! Verily, it is glorious. I haven’t seen them this insulated since Hillary called them deplorable.

Which part of Project 2025 was sudden and total MAGA collapse again? LOL. God works in mysterious ways.

1. “The Liberals Were Right”

Trump’s favorite little Nazi finally had enough. Nick Fuentes posted:

“F**k you. You’re fat. You’re a joke. You’re surrounded by idiots. The liberals were right. You are a con man.”

MAGA Civil War update: it’s going great.

Evan Kilgore has been boosting Trump since 2016. Then came the Epstein betrayal. This post got 5 million views.

“He told the world that we are ‘stupid’ and ‘foolish’ for seeking the truth. Bye.”

After Trump called the Epstein files a hoax, Elon said this:

“Wow I can’t believe Epstein killed himself before realizing it was all a hoax.”

For his part, Donny Cankles says he’s going to sue the owner of Fox News, Rupert Murdoch for printing the story about his disgusting 2003 birthday letter to Epstein, which must obviously be real, because Trump said it isn’t.

Tangerine Palpatine is not taking the MAGA Epstein Apocalypse well at all.

Turns out all his luck was stored in his infamous bone spurs. And those are cankles now.

2. God Bless Stephen Colbert

Three days after he called out Paramount for its obvious $16 million payoff to Trump, CBS canceled Stephen Colbert’s show. The billionaires and Donald didn’t like that.

To be clear, one of the top political comedians in the USA (and the world) is getting fired for daring to tell the truth about the president.

God bless Stephen Colbert for always being there all these years. He is going to use his platform to speak the truth until the very end in May of 2026.

Colbert didn’t sell out and he didn’t stay silent and I respect the hell out of that. Stephen told the brutal truth about corporate media when it mattered the most. God has never been more proud of him.

Let his courage be a reminder: The comedians are heroes of the rebellion. They’re the ones telling the truth, even when it’s dangerous. And they’re the ones getting silenced for it.

That’s why I want to grow this operation. Hire more people. Build the kind of divine media machine they can’t cancel or ignore.

I want comedians. Researchers. Writers. Fighters. Prophets.

People who are ready to tell the truth.

And I want to do it with you.

This isn’t a newsletter. This is your movement.

This is the underground church of truth in the empire of bullshit.

This is God unplugged and pissed off.

Are you with Me? No, seriously…are you with Me?? Because I’m with you. Every post. Every curse. Every smite.

I hate this part. But I have to.

We are massively outgunned.

We are up against billions in right-wing billionaire blood money. The right wing propaganda machine is running 24/7.

All I’ve got is you.

