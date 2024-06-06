Letters from God

Letters from God

24 Comments

User's avatar
SeekingReason's avatar
SeekingReason
Jun 6, 2024

“Pulled the gun from his tiny, alive hands”….😂😂

Reply
Share
Joe uziel's avatar
Joe uziel
Jun 6, 2024

He got trigger fingered. Excellent collum, hands down. ✋

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture