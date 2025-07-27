Dear Humans,

Lo, Donald “Epstein” Trump hath struck again. Yesterday, he posted a meme of himself chasing Obama (in a white Ford Bronco) down a freeway. Only one problem though. He included a ‘Fat JD Vance’ meme. Some people wondered if this signified a rift. Others suggested it was an accident and that Trump is an impulsive moron.

1. Trump Is Desperate To Distract Everyone

As I predicted right here, Donald is pulling out all the craziest bullshit to distract the nation from his very obvious coverup of the Epstein Files. We’ve already learned his name is all over them. We’ve heard the stories from survivors of his abuse.

So now he’s going to have an imprisoned child molester / trafficker as his star witness to prove his innocence! He thinks everyone is as breathtakingly stupid as he is. His lies and schemes are losing their power as truth continues to conquer evil.

2. He’s At 37%

Trump’s approval rating just dropped to 37 percent, making him the least popular president at this point in their term. Among independents, it’s down to 29.

Probably didn’t help that he called his own supporters stupid and said he didn’t want their support anymore because they care about stopping pedophiles.

Even the Jan 6th “QAnon Shaman” (who Donald pardoned!) is now slamming Trump as a fraud. They’re all starting to wake up.

3. Scotland Smites Trump

While Americans are told we “can’t afford” pediatric cancer research, Trump is spending $10 million of taxpayer money on a golf trip to Scotland. The locals weren’t having it. They lined the streets with signs, rage, and poetry. “Pipe down, Donald.” “Get tae fuck.” “May yer arse break out in boils, ya scunner.”

Love,

