Dearest Human,

Lo, rejoice! Both of Donald’s hands are bruised and Marjorie Taylor Greene just confirmed why he’s been covering up the Epstein files.

According to Greene, when she pushed for transparency around Epstein, Trump didn’t dispute the allegations, didn’t talk about victims, and didn’t offer a calm explanation. Instead, he yelled at her and freaked out (as he always does). And then he warned her to stop trying to release the Epstein files because, in his words, “my friends will get hurt.”

His friends will get hurt? So he admits his friends are pedophiles! And by friends, of course, he also means himself. Ho ho, holy shit.

1. “My Friends Will Get Hurt”

All of Donold’s friends are in the files. Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, Melania, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffery Epstein…they’re all in the Epstein files! And that’s just to name a few.

This criminal Trump made the FBI work 24/7 for a year to scrub his name from the Epstein files and it didn’t even work.

His DOJ has only released 2% of the available Epstein files, and even though most of it is redacted, Trump’s name has STILL already shown up 600 times.

Oh, and they just “found” an extra million documents. Whoops!

2. Trump Panics As Rape And Murder Allegations Surface In The Epstein Files

Yesterday Donold demanded that the DOJ cover up all Republican names, and only focus on Democrats.

But no matter how hard they try, they can’t remove Donold from the Epstein files. He’s in there on practically every page. Some stains just don’t come out.

Especially when the agents don’t know how to correctly make PDFs, am I right? Hey, God gets it. Adobe Acrobat is hard.

While we’re on the subject, the other day I shared the below meme and got some pushback. I saw several people fairly demanding to know where I got this information. I simply replied, “The Epstein Files.”

Well, it turns out that God was right, as always.

If you read the Epstein files posted by Trump’s own DOJ, there are some very serious allegations. Such as, that Donald witnessed an Epstein victim’s baby being killed and dumped in Lake Michigan. This allegation has now been confirmed by Snopes.

Ask yourself, would this surprise you? Do you put anything past this man?

3. I Have Friends Everywhere

To hear Donold said “my friends will get hurt,” is music to God’s ears.

GOOD. They should get hurt.

His friends hurt children.

So no, you don’t get to move on. We are reading and saving all the files. It doesn’t matter if you delete them later. That’s not how the Internet works, you stupid bastards.

I also have friends. In fact, you might say I have friends everywhere. And we will not stop smiting until these vile criminals face justice.

His body is decaying, his hands are bruised, his allies are abandoning him, his polls are cratering, and his crimes are coming to light.

This is what the end looks like.

This vile criminal will face justice.

Love,

God