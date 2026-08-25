Dear Humans,

Lo, President Senile Pedophile is freaking out again as yet another nation defeats him in a battle of wits.

In response to Trump’s 50% tariffs, Canada has announced it will target US states that voted for Trump in 2024.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein class billionaires accidentally show it to many more people. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

And if this newsletter makes you laugh, join today as a paid subscriber and help keep the #1 Humor publication on Substack independent, growing, and punching back HARD.

1. Canada is Done With Trump’s Bullshit

And lo, it came to pass, that Donald’s Operation Epstein Fury ended in epic failure. And so he relaunched Operation Blame Canada.

But Canadians have heard this song before and like Spider-Man, they’re ready to FIGHT.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said, “The red states we’re gonna hit hard.”

Then he called Trump a bully, a dictator, and the “king of bankruptcies.”

And when asked whether he really told the president of the United States to kiss his ass, Ford said

“I have a lot of real estate on my ass, so he has a lot of room to kiss my ass.”

God also saw a noble account named “Canada Hates Trump” that had the perfect response to Donald’s meltdown over Canada.

Well said, Canada!

Why would anyone want to be part of Donald’s USA? That’s like signing up to give your country syphilitic insanity.

SMITE! SMITE! SMITE!

God checked Donald’s feed so you wouldn’t have to.

He’s now saying he will rename Lake Ontario to be Lake America, because that kind of stupid bullshit is all that he has left!

And lo, I found a brand new schadenfreude gem for thee.

He’s now claiming his putrid poll numbers are all “fake polls” and “demoralization operations.”

Well they must be working wonders! Because Donald is down bad.

“The actual polls are tremendous.”

Hahahaha!

Keep telling yourself that, moron!

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Be good, humans.

Love,

God