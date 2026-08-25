Letters from God

Letters from God

31 Comments

User's avatar
Tracy Kohlbeck's avatar
Tracy Kohlbeck
4h

Oh my gosh, the response from Canada Hates Trump made me crack up. Well said on their part and I couldn't agree more! (Still trying to figure out how to move there!)

Reply
Share
4 replies
Richard's avatar
Richard
4h

Amen! Well Trump is ranting on truth social and wants to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America. Yeah, lunatic Natalie is the one pumping that shit into his ears. I’m like: GTFOH with crap!

Reply
Share
1 reply
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture