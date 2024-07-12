Letters from God

Letters from God

95 Comments

User's avatar
Andra Watkins's avatar
Andra Watkins
Jul 12, 2024

As someone who grew up in Christian Nationalism, I'm always struck by memories of how many times my pastor said well-intentioned people would follow the anti-Christ. I don't think he meant himself and his congregation, but here we are.

Reply
Share
Julie Lewis's avatar
Julie Lewis
Jul 12, 2024

Of course he’s the antichrist. No doubt. By the Mark of the Beast, aka MAGA hat, ye shall know him.

Reply
Share
1 reply
93 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture