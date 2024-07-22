Letters from God

Letters from God

104 Comments

User's avatar
Chuck's avatar
Chuck
Jul 22, 2024Edited

Good luck with this one, God. He hasn't listened to you in 78 years, why should he start now. He says you intervened (OH FUCK!!!!! PLEASE!!!) when he turned his head to the side causing a marksman to miss a 142-yard shot by a fraction of an inch, and now he is a changed man. He's already gone back to being Trump. Just smite the asshole already. I've never asked you to do stupid shit like help my kid win a little league game or make my Superbowl bet come true, but I'm praying to you to help the Democrats turn this "too old to run" bullshit back in the MAGAturds.

Reply
Share
4 replies
mostly wibbly's avatar
mostly wibbly
Jul 22, 2024

Didn't he fall asleep at the RNC when his son was speaking on the stage?

Nap time for grandpa! Either way he still seems competent enough to stand trial and go to prison.

Reply
Share
2 replies
102 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture