Letters from God

Letters from God

37 Comments

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Mandy (CastielsHamster)'s avatar
Mandy (CastielsHamster)
15h

I loved what You did this past weekend at Mt. Rushmore, Dad. . Silver dollar sized hail was a nice touch. I'm sure even JFK would have been very impressed, very proud. Well done!

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ReeserTheShadow's avatar
ReeserTheShadow
15h

Wish we could have left it at “Trump melts”. Ah well…summer isn’t over yet!

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