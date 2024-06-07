Share

In a leaked moment that left both viewers and crew in stunned silence, former President and newly convicted felon Donald Trump let out a loud and unexpected fart during an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw. The interview, intended to be a serious discussion about Trump's recent legal troubles, took a decidedly less serious turn with the unexpected flatulence.

As Dr. Phil was in the middle of praising Trump's resilience, the unmistakable sound of a bigly fart echoed through the studio. Trump, ever the showman, didn't miss a beat. "Better out than in, right Dr. Phil?" he quipped.

Dr. Phil, struggling to maintain his composure, managed a strained smile and quickly shifted the conversation back to less gaseous topics. "Mr. Trump, your farts are as strong as you are, it is my honor to smell them, sir," he said, sniffing the air.

Trump was credibly accused of falling asleep and dropping wicked farts throughout his recent trial. According to some experts, the stench emitting from him likely played a role in his 34 convictions.

Throughout the interview, Dr. Phil—who hasn’t been a licensed psychologist since 2006—showered Trump with uncritical praise while also breathing the gas emitting from his rectum. “You know, I tell people all the time, it smells like a skunk crawled up in here and died,” Phil said, gagging for a moment.

The discussion then turned to the theme of law and order, with both men expressing outrage over what they described as a broken system. “If they can convict you, they can convict me for all the horrible things I’ve done too,” Dr. Phil opined. “It’s almost even more of a travesty as these farts you’re dropping, sir.”

“Well, Dr. Phil, it’s about making America fart again, again,” Trump replied confidently. “We’re going to fart on the deep state, the fake news, and make sure every voter gets farted on. My stench will never leave.”

As the interview wrapped up, Dr. Phil left his audience with a glowing endorsement of Trump. “Folks, if there’s one thing we can learn from Mr. Trump, it’s that true leaders never back down, no matter the odds, even after they’ve been convicted and can no longer own a gun,” he said, his voice trembling with reverence.

The segment, broadcast to millions, left many viewers scratching their heads and questioning the legitimacy of Dr. Phil’s therapeutic advice, with one commentator noting, “I can’t wait till I never have to see either of their stupid faces ever again.”

Leave a comment