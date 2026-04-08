Letters from God

Letters from God

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Stan hasegawa's avatar
Stan hasegawa
4h

I am…I said. Neil Diamond.

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DL Jr's avatar
DL Jr
3hEdited

KKKaroline is going straight to hell for lying 24/7/365. Smite her smug lying ass oh lord.

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