Dear Humans,

Lo, two deeply satisfying things happened today, and I have brought them unto thee in video form.

First, Donald Trump got on a call with the Artemis II astronauts and somehow managed to humiliate himself in front of some of the smartest people on Earth. Watch till the end. HILARIOUS:

Second, Karoline Leavitt tried to spin Trump’s Iran chaos, and one reporter refused to let her slither away. He pressed her on the lies, the threats, and the moral rot at the center of the whole thing. She HATED IT.

This is why we’re here.

Because these fascist clowns count on people being too exhausted, too overwhelmed, or too numb to keep up.

We’re here to smite these evil pricks and keep hope alive.

If you want our video and social media team to keep growing, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber today:

Now go forth, smite the fascists, and remember this: try.

Love,

God