Letters from God

Letters from God

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Scott Bernstein's avatar
Scott Bernstein
4h

How is it even remotely news at this point when this brain dead, sub-human fucking disease does something stupid????? This is Weekend at Bernie's, you know, if Bernie was Hitler.

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Israfel Frost's avatar
Israfel Frost
4h

Pedo Gramps needs better care - care that certainly involves removing him from any sort of position of responsibility. Like. He is evil, and rotten. But he still deserves to be confined to an adequate nursing home until all his crimes are revealed, judged, and sentenced.

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