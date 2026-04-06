Dear Humans,

Lo, President War Crimes waddled out to the White House Easter event today, forgot what day it was, proceeded to embarrass himself, his wife, and the entire nation. BEHOLD:

This follows Easter Sunday, where he disrespected Jesus most grievously.

So on today’s episode of The God Show, Jesus and I respond.

This is why we’re here.

Because these fascist clowns count on people being too exhausted, too overwhelmed, or too numb to keep up.

We’re here to smite these evil pricks and keep hope alive.

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Now go forth, smite the fascists, and remember this: try.

Love,

God