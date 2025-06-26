Letters from God

Letters from God

47 Comments

User's avatar
Christie sebo's avatar
Christie sebo
Jun 26, 2025

I'll know when this is all over when the tightness in my chest disappears. Even with that, we all will bear the scars of this Idiocracy.

Reply
Share
10 replies
Norton Lovold's avatar
Norton Lovold
Jun 26, 2025

We pay taxes and elect congress to properly use that money. So we are paying to kill kids in Gaza, to bomb another country to buoy up a war criminal, to put troops on our city streets, to kidnap our citizens and meanwhile we whine about having to pay for education and welfare benefits for needy americans. There is something wrong there, isn't there??

Reply
Share
1 reply
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture