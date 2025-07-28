Trump Humiliated as Bagpipes Drown Out Speech
Donald humiliated on his own golf course.
Dear Humans,
Lo, the bagpipes did blast and the Donald was silenced. Not by protestors or the press, mind you. But by his own damn bagpiper.
At his Turnberry golf course, while trying to bloviate before cameras, his ceremonial piper kept blasting away as a permanent distraction.
Beautiful. A man so desperate to drown out the truth, he ends up silencing himself. If that ain’t the perfect metaphor for how he’s handling the Epstein scandal, I don’t know what is.
Love,
God
We need a brigade of pipers in the US to step up
That's brilliant. 😂 I'm surprised Donald didn't say, "Shut that thing up! Donald Trump is speaking!" 😂