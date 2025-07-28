Dear Humans,

Lo, the bagpipes did blast and the Donald was silenced. Not by protestors or the press, mind you. But by his own damn bagpiper.

At his Turnberry golf course, while trying to bloviate before cameras, his ceremonial piper kept blasting away as a permanent distraction.

Beautiful. A man so desperate to drown out the truth, he ends up silencing himself. If that ain’t the perfect metaphor for how he’s handling the Epstein scandal, I don’t know what is.

He’s trying to silence the comedians. Flip him the bird!

Love,

God