Dear Humans,

AND LO, the vile President Pedophile didst fire the Bureau of Labor Statistics head Erika McEntarfer because his jobs stats were so bad.

The convicted felon hath replaced her with Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni, who just happened to be on the scene at the Capitol on January 6.

Gee…what a fucking coinkidink!

The White House calls him a “bystander.”

“These pictures show EJ Antoni, a bystander to the events of January 6th, observing and then leaving the Capitol area,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in an e-mailed statement. “EJ was in town for meetings, and it is wrong and defamatory to suggest EJ engaged in anything inappropriate or illegal.”

VERILY, as we all know, Donald needed yet another racist terrorist he could trust to lie for him. Antoni’s big plan is to suspend the monthly jobs reports entirely and then only publish quarterly data. And then lie about that data.

Oh also, he just happens to really, really love Hitler’s favorite Nazi navy ship, the Bismarck.

But don’t worry, humans! The White Supremacist House says he’s just “a history buff.”

Oh, neat! I’m a history buff too!! God even remembers when US soldiers fought and died to defeat the damn Nazis!!!

HARK! Hiring this Nazi “history buff” is fucking offensive to their sacrifice.

Meanwhile, Trump and Bondi’s “law and order” farce in Washington, D.C. flooded the streets this week with 850 federal officers who, on night one, managed to arrest just 23 people.

23 people!! That’s less than half of what D.C. police average on a normal day. Turns out the capital isn’t the crime-ridden hellhole Donald desperately needs it to be.

It’s almost like he pulled the whole thing out of his ass to distract from something else….

Thou shalt shut thy fucking face, child fucker.

Thou shalt not cry about “crime” in Washington, D.C. when you’re the biggest criminal in the city!

And thou shalt not hire a Jan. 6 Nazi to cook the books for you!!

Can God get a fucking amen?!

I cannot believe this is reality. Americans, when are you going to remove this pedophilic Nazi clown from office? He’s one man. He’s 79. He has tiny hands and dementia. He can’t walk down ramps without falling. Smite him already!! Must I do everything?!?

Love,

God

