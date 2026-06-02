Letters from God

Letters from God

39 Comments

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JM Ethridge's avatar
JM Ethridge
10h

The fact that he's keeping score is infantile. I picture him carving little chit marks in the side of the desk in the OO as his "legacy."

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Janet V's avatar
Janet V
10h

Bwwwa! Bill Maher thought his taint-licking would score points with Trump. Trump's nature is to bite anyone in the face. Should have worn protective gear, Bill! LOL!

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