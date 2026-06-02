Dear Humans,

Lo, President Pedophile hath come for Bill Maher. The right-wing friendly ‘comedian’ has been thrown under the bus.

KABOOM! 🚎 💥

Don’t forget to bless the little heart on this post to fight back against the MAGA takeover of media and Trump’s war on comedians.

1. Trump Wants To End Maher’s Show

Here we see President Pedophile proudly celebrating how many lives he’s ruined lately.

He got Colbert thrown off the air.

Now he’s even coming for the unfunny, hack comedians like Bill Maher.

The guy who ate dinner at the White House and sucked up to him.

He’s going after right-wing podcast-bro sell-out-poser joke-thief Bill Maher.

VERILY, IT’S FUCKING CRAZY.

At first they came for Stephen Colbert, and I said HELL NO.

Then they came for Jimmy Kimmel, and I said, what are you — fucking crazy?

Then they came for Bill Maher, and I said, hahaha okay, maybe you can have just this one, because it’s hilarious karmic justice and God needs a good laugh. 😂

2. Your Reviews Are In!

I’d like to thank new member of our community Kathy Whitmore, who joined as a paid subscriber and chose to leave a kind testimonial:

“I love learning about things that DJT obviously does NOT want to be made public. Plus the attitude is awesome!! Keep up the good work!!!”

Thank you, Kathy!

Your love and support gives us the strength to overcome all odds.

I will! I will keep up the good work!

I’d also like to thank new paid subscriber Diane Justinger, who said:

“I support your work. I am mad as hell because I love this country. And i am exhausted.”

Thank you so much, Diane!

I’m mad as hell as well, and I’m not taking it anymore.

Your support means everything. By no means do we have it all figured out quite yet, but we’re getting close. We’re expanding our animation and video team. We’re adding Satan to the show.

Think of it.

Your support is directly bringing Satan back.

That’s metal as fuck.

3. An Urgent Message From God

In all seriousness, no comedian should face cancellation because of their jokes about the president.

They should only be cancelled if they’re always wrong, unfunny, and get bad ratings.

And Bill Maher definitely meets all those criteria, so admittedly it gets a bit confusing.

Remember, Trump knows that mockery is his kryptonite.

And so he’s terrified of comedians, even the bad ones!

Here we rise to expand and defend comedy and free speech against these right wing Nazis!

Mocking these fascist freaks.

Interviewing brilliant comedians, activists, candidates, and journalists.

Going viral on YouTube. Growing the team. Getting louder while the Trump admin does everything in their executive power to silence comedians.

This project survives ONLY because readers like you decide it should. Only a tiny percentage of readers support this work financially. If just a few more step up today, we can expand the team and get our work in front of more people.

If you’ve been meaning to support our work, NOW is the time. Don’t put it off till later, later never comes. Right now you can get 20% off an annual subscription:

Get 20% off for 1 year

Thank you in advance, and I look forward to reading your latest testimonials.

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God