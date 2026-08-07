Dear Humans,

REJOICE! Trump-endorsed Republican Congressman (and evil bigot) Andy Ogles just lost his primary.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein Class billionaires who own social media are forced to spread God’s truth like wildfire. And if you’re new, don’t forget to join our community today:

1. Evil Bigot Loses Bigly

GLORY HALLELUJAH!

Andy Ogles is officially getting the fuck out of Congress after losing the Republican primary for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District to Charlie Hatcher.

Ogles was one of the most deranged MAGA psychopaths in Congress, and that’s saying a lot.

Earlier this year, he declared that Muslims “don’t belong in American society.” Which is ironic because the American people just decided Andy Ogles doesn’t belong in Congress.

Ogles the Ogre called for Zohran Mamdani to be stripped of his citizenship and deported.

He attacked same-sex marriage and posted homophobic hate speech on social media, only to later delete it and blame a staffer, because he’s a coward.

And perhaps most pathetically of all, Ogles is the schmuck who introduced a constitutional amendment to allow President Pedophile to run for a THIRD TERM.

Trump endorsed Ogles, calling him an “America First Patriot” and giving him his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

He won’t let you down? Haha! 😂 Because it seems like he just let you down, Donald.

Hey Andy! Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, you fucking asshole.

2. There Will Be Hell Toupée

Yesterday Jesus and I discussed news that Trump and Pete Hegseth are fighting behind the scenes about how they’ve run out of missiles. These imbeciles lost the war they started, and so now Donald needs to throw someone under the bus.

Also, Donald suddenly has a new wig attached to his head. So we mocked the hell out of him for that.

3. A Message From God

We are going to defeat these evil bastards. We have to.

Whether it’s evil bigot Andy Ogles losing or Trump throwing Hegseth under the bus, we see fresh cracks in their ‘unstoppable’ veneer every day.

That’s why I believe we will overcome these people.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

— Margaret Mead

Letters from God is now the #1 Humor publication on Substack. We’re growing fast on YouTube, and your paid support helps us hire more editors and creatives to put more truth and comedy into the world. Join us today:

Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God