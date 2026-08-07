Letters from God

Letters from God

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Punkette's avatar
Punkette
10h

Hallelujah! Glory be to God! Andy Ogles’ downfall makes my day. 💙 As does this:

Hotshot young Tennessee State Representative Justin Pearson will be the Democratic nominee for the state’s newly redrawn (cough cough, gerrymandered) 9th Congressional District! Making a donation to his campaign asap.

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CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
10hEdited

Thank you re: Ogles. Good riddance. But as great as that was, he wasn't my district...so any smiting available for 74 y.o. idiot governor hopeful Marsha Blackburn would be appreciated!

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