Dear Humans,

Lo, millions marched to say no to kings. And how did Trump respond?

By sharing a cheap A.I. video of himself dropping poop on peaceful protesters from a fighter jet while Danger Zone by Kenny Logins plays in the background.

This man is obviously super depressed. Donald is down bad. SMITE!

1. Everyone Hates Donald

Organizers say more than 7 million people showed up at over 2,600 protests across the country.

It was a glorious day of hope and action!

Thank you to everyone who shared their ‘No Kings’ photos in our community chat!

Well done to everyone out there!

Bless you all!

2. A Disgusting Response

Trump saw the crowds and panicked.

Instead of responding with words or leadership, he posted a deranged AI video of himself flying a jet and dumping feces on peaceful protestors.

He proved the entire point of the ‘No Kings’ movement with the disgusting and deplorable A.I. slop video.

He also shared a whiny article from conservative columnist Mark Levin who is mad that Trump keeps being called an authoritarian.

VERILY, couldst anything be more pathetic??

3. JD Vance Thinks Tyranny Is Funny

JD Vance joined in with his own “King Trump” meme.

They think mocking the accusation will make it disappear.

But when you joke about tyranny while actually doing it, that’s not satire.

That’s a confession.

Damn you, JD Vance!

Thou vile pile of pig vomit!

4. God’s Final Word

HARK! The tyrants are trembling!

The pedo-princes and kings-of-bullshit are out of moves.

You can’t A.I. your way out of a movement. And the Epstein files still ain’t going away.

You can’t meme away 7 million people.

Everyday the rebellion grows!!

And with ME as My Witness — we WILL defeat these sick fucks!!!

So let it be written, so let it be done!

Can God get a flipping amen? 🙏

Love,

God