Letters from God

Letters from God

68 Comments

User's avatar
Janet Vasquez's avatar
Janet Vasquez
May 22, 2025

The Trump MAGA Dad was delighted when it was happening to the "brown ones". Back to Denmark you go! No sympathy from me. I am sure he was celebrating the fact that innocent people were deported back and some to jails in El Salvador, not knowing that it was his kismet.

Reply
Share
5 replies by God and others
Jan Frederick's avatar
Jan Frederick
May 22, 2025

I wonder why Magats picked that guy from Denmark? Hmmmm... Could it be that Greenland just signed a deal with EUROPE to mine rare earth minerals in Greenland? What are the odds! Thank you, God! Amen! Awomen! Ramen!

Reply
Share
3 replies
66 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture