Dear Humans,

Yesterday, Elon Musk and his lap-puppet Donald Trump led another ambush in the Oval Office, this time targeting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Trump spent an hour screaming about “white genocide.”

Meanwhile, ICE was deporting a white MAGA dad at his citizenship hearing. Verily, ‘twas just another day in the United Schadenfreude of America.

1. He Deported a White Trump Voter at His Own Citizenship Hearing

While Trump cried crocodile tears over the fate of “white farmers” in South Africa, ICE was busy deporting a white father of four from Mississippi. A welding foreman. A very vocal Trump supporter. Ripped from his family at his own citizenship ceremony and deported back to Denmark. His kids, all U.S. citizens, were left behind.

Kasper Eriksen and his family.

I don’t care how brainwashed someone is. God grieves for every innocent affected by the evil of this administration. What they are doing to human beings, and to families, is pure evil. This obviously shouldn’t happen to anyone.

But remember, humans! King Donald is just trying to hit that 20 million deportation number set out in Project 2025.

It doesn’t matter who you are, Trump voters! HE DOES NOT CARE. You’re all just another number for their stats.

2. Then Donald Said ‘White Farmers” a Billion Times

Not long after, Trump met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office. Instead of talking trade or aid or, I don’t know, literally anything useful, Trump turned off the lights and showed propaganda clips. He accused Ramaphosa of letting white farmers be murdered. Repeated the phrase “white genocide” about one bazillion times. Perhaps the most racist thing he’s ever done and that’s saying a LOT.

Ramaphosa, cool as ever, hit him with the now-iconic reply:

“I wish I had a plane to give you,” a seemingly exasperated Ramaphosa said at one point. “I wish you did. I would take it,” Trump responded. “If your country offered the United States Air Force a plane, I would take it.”

And yes, Trump also confirmed what you already knew.

Elon told him to say all this.

“This is what Elon wanted”

That’s right. Elon Musk, who said he’s “out of politics” because he couldn’t take the liberal bashing, was back in the White House again for another high school bully ambush. The guy who insists he’s not a Nazi. He was just there watching his paid-for presidential puppet accuse a Black head of state of crimes he didn’t commit.

Elon isn't done with politics. He’s using the US Presidency to play out his apartheid revenge fantasies. You don’t buy a president as a toy and then just give it up after 5 months.

3. They Must Be Stopped.

Whilst pretending to care about South African landowners, Trump is pushing eminent domain right here in the U.S. Trying to snatch land from American farmers if it gets in the way of his pipelines.

He doesn’t care about farmers. He never did.

It’s about cruelty. And it’s about Elon showing the world he can program the US president to say “white genocide” on loop, just like he programmed Grok to do, just one week ago.

Trump is just a puppet for the richest racist in the world to relive his family's apartheid fantasies on a global stage.

These monsters must be stopped.

For my part, I will not stop exposing their lies, their cruelty, and their bottomless hypocrisy, to the fullest extent of my divine power.

We will not go quietly.

We will not forget.

We will fight like hell. And we will win.

