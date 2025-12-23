Dear Humans,

Happy Festivus! It’s time for the airing of grievances. For example, Trump is angry that everyone keeps talking about the Epstein files. This from the guy who campaigned on it nonstop.

He says people are “very angry” that it keeps coming up. And by “people” he means “pedophiles.”

1. Trump Is Panicking And Here’s Why

As you know, Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act with overwhelming bipartisan support. The law was very clear. Release all the files. And hurry the fuck up.

The deadline came and went, and the Trump DOJ failed to comply. What they released had endless unexplained redactions that immediately pissed people off across the political spectrum.

Now Ro Khanna is saying that Republicans are on board with holding Bondi in contempt and potentially impeaching her, and that Thomas Massie will lead the effort.

Not someday. Not hypothetically. Now.

Do you think maybe this is why Trump is panicking in public about “innocent people” who just attended a party? God does. Donold is afraid. He’s afraid!

2. MAGA Is Very Worried

The reactions on the right tell the story Trump wishes you wouldn’t notice.

A lot of them are saying the release was botched, that Bondi overpromised and underdelivered, and that this made everything worse instead of better.

Most of them are still trying to pin it all on Bondi, not Trump, which is impressive mental gymnastics even by their standards. But the important part is this: they know it looks BAD. And they know they’re going to get utterly destroyed in the midterms.

3. Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life

Verily, these criminal Trump and Bondi have been caught red-handed. The Epstein Transparency Act was written specifically with them in mind, so of course they broke the law. They’re criminals! They can’t help themselves.

As I predicted on Friday, their obvious cover-up just pissed people off even more. What was supposed to close the Epstein chapter did quite the opposite.

Trump is seething mad because not only are the Epstein files not gonna go away, they’re now out of his control and spreading. It’s a cascade failure. You don’t get this kind of reaction unless something has gone very fucking wrong.

It’s just like God always says — the Epstein files are the small thermal exhaust port on Trump’s Death Star. And it just got hit by a proton torpedo.

4. Join the Rebellion!

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

Take care, humans!

Love,

God