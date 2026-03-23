Letters from God

Letters from God

11 Comments

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Kathleen Polly's avatar
Kathleen Polly
2h

How about we just drop the bloated orange fucker and entourage ON IRAN!

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Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
1h

I’m not giving up a chocolate bunny for that fuckwit. The SAVE Act saves nothing except to keep the MAGA party in power.

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