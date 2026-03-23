Dear Humans,

Lo, Donold Trump just told Congress to skip Easter and pass his evil SAVE bill, saying to “make this one for Jesus.” Yes. He actually invoked my son… to pass voter suppression.

At the same time, this absolute lunatic is sending ICE agents into airports across America, where they are doing nothing, hiding from cameras, and generally making everything worse.

God and Jesus had some thoughts.

WATCH:

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Love,

God

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