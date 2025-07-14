Dear Humans,

Lo, the false prophet got booed yesterday.

At the World Cup, on the anniversary of his self-declared almost martyrdom, President Pedophile stood in a luxury box and heard what he deserved the most: the sound of booing. SMITE!

People are booing.

They are demanding the Epstein files.

They are burning their red hats.

MAGA and Democrats agree that the Epstein files should be fully disclosed. He trafficked over 1000 victims. His clients must be prosecuted.

His own supporters are flooding his own site with the question he fears most:

Why won’t he release the files?! Everyone is fucking pissed. Even Elmo lost it.

God is pretty sure that’s a joke screenshot but also Elmo makes a good point here.

It’s been one year since Donold was almost ‘assassinated’ in Butler, PA. He constantly says ‘God saved his life.’

GOD DID NOT SAVE TRUMP!! Me-dammit!!!

God had nothing to fucking do with it. I overslept that day.

He’s saying I kept him alive…so he could steal from the taxpayers and kidnap mothers and fathers off the streets? So he can feed human beings to alligators?

Lies from the pit of hell!!! God hates his evil guts.

Back to the point - he could release the files. But he won’t.

I thought about making today’s post “Top Ten Reasons Trump Won’t Release The Epstein Files,” but every single entry would have been “because he’s in them.”

It’s hard to believe, but his cult is actually turning on him over this stinking coverup.

Wearing a MAGA hat or flying a MAGA flag? That is now suddenly synonymous with supporting pedophilia. And they know it.

This is why they are burning their red hats.

Thou shalt not bury the truth. Thou cannot. The truth shalt always come out.

A Message From God

Not gonna lie, humans.

It’s been extremely rough lately. For all of us.

Sometimes it feels like this war is breaking me. Not just as a writer. But as a person.

The fascists have taken everything from us.

Personally, I have lost my safety, my sanity, and my country. I will never forgive them. The United States will never live down this shame. All of it.

And yet I know deep inside I will never give up fighting for a better world.

We have to win. We have to beat them.

We’re building an independent media source that tells the truth. It is our goal to defeat the techno-fascist billionaires destroying the world.

