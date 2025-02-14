Dear Humans,

The rebellion is here. A Trump-appointed federal prosecutor just quit rather than carry out his corruption. Her bombshell resignation letter is below. Read it. Let it sink in.

1. The Bombshell Letter That Exposes It All

Danielle Sassoon, handpicked by Trump to run the Southern District of New York, was ordered to kill a criminal indictment against NYC Mayor Eric Adams. The case had Adams dead to rights for destroying evidence and instructing people to lie to the FBI.

Trump’s DOJ wanted it buried. Sassoon refused. And then she walked.

Here’s a few key excerpts from her resignation letter:

"I do not repeat here the evidence against Adams that proves beyond a reasonable doubt that he committed federal crimes… The charges against Adams are serious and supported by fact and law." "Mr. Bove proposes dismissing the charges against Adams in return for his assistance in enforcing the federal immigration laws, analogizing to the prisoner exchange in which the United States freed notorious Russian arms dealer Victor Bout in return for an American prisoner in Russia." "Dismissing the indictment for no other reason than to influence Adams’s mayoral decision-making would be all three: an abuse of the criminal justice process, coercive behavior, and misconduct." "It is a breathtaking and dangerous precedent to reward Adams’s opportunistic and shifting commitments on immigration and other policy matters with dismissal of a criminal indictment." "I attended a meeting… Adams’s attorneys repeatedly urged what amounted to a quid pro quo. Mr. Bove admonished a member of my team who took notes during that meeting and directed the collection of those notes at the meeting’s conclusion." "The Department has no concerns about the conduct or integrity of the line prosecutors who investigated and charged this case, and it does not question the merits of the case itself." "I remain baffled by the rushed and superficial process by which this decision was reached, in seeming collaboration with Adams’s counsel and without my direct input on the ultimate stated rationales for dismissal." "In the event you are unwilling to meet or to reconsider the directive… I am prepared to offer my resignation."

That. Is. Damning.

Share

This wasn’t some liberal holdover. This wasn’t a career bureaucrat. This was someone Trump’s team installed. And even she couldn’t stomach what they were doing. She wasn’t alone. Five more federal prosecutors resigned in protest. Bless their courage!

2. Coup De Twat

Elon Musk’s secret “DOGE” operation has embedded coders inside the federal government to rewrite the rules from within. One of them was caught lying in court about how much access they had to Treasury.

Judges are already pushing back, issuing rulings blocking parts of Trump’s overreach.

And now, even Trump’s own appointees are refusing to play along.

3. The Law Strikes Back

Federal judges are starting to fight back. A Reagan-appointed judge just mocked Trump’s birthright citizenship order, calling it “blatantly unconstitutional,” while another is threatening Trump officials with criminal contempt for illegally blocking aid money.

Trump’s team is losing cases left and right because their entire operation is built on lies and illegal power grabs. He’s also losing supporters because they’re losing their jobs…or worse.

4. God’s Final Word

These brazen thugs thought they could just order people to break the law and that they would do it. Instead, the people inside the system are sounding the alarm. They’re resigning in protest, leaking damning letters, and refusing to play along with the corruption. Bless these people.

It’s the small acts of courage by everyday people that make real change in this world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.

5. Join God's Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

"I need a laugh or I will go crazy. Plus, I support media not owned by any corporation. God is great." - Gina

"Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! " - Caiside

"How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post." — Nancy M

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 9 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God