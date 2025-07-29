Dear Humans,

Yesterday, Trump once again admitted that the Epstein files are real and that he’s all over them.

Then he called Epstein Island a “privilege” and described what’s in the files as “sick, sick, sick.”

He’s not denying anything. He’s confessing in public.

1. He Called It a Privilege

When asked if he had visited Epstein’s island, Trump said:

“I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn it down. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down.”

He called it a privilege!! Only a pedophile would ever think to use that word about that island.

He admitted he was invited! Then he framed refusing to go as some kind of amazing moral win.

Which is also admitting he knew what was happening there in the first place. And if so, why didn’t he tell the police?

2. He Admits the Files Are Real And They’re “Sick”

Speaking in Scotland, Trump said:

“Now, they can easily put something in the files that’s a phony… Those files were run by the worst scum on Earth… They were run by Comey, they were run by Garland, they were run by Biden… They can put things in the file that was a fake. Those files were run by sick, sick people.”

That is not a denial. That is a man discrediting evidence before it drops.

He knows what’s in the files. He knows his name is there.

He is conscious of his guilt. He remembers every evil crime he’s committed.

And he is desperately trying to drown the truth in lies before it all comes out.

3. The Cover-Up Is the Confession

First he called it a hoax and accused Obama of treason and recessed Congress to block a vote on releasing the files and shut the investigation down entirely.

Then he sent his personal criminal attorney to offer Epstein’s accomplice an immunity deal.

These are not the actions of a man with nothing to hide.

These are the actions of someone who knows exactly what sick, sick things he did.

4. An Important Message from The Creator of the Universe

Lo, Donald is falling apart before our very eyes.

And I say unto thee: GOOD.

For evil destroys itself.

But the truth must be built.

That’s what this newsletter is. A living rebellion against fascism, media lies, and billionaire bullshit.

So here’s what I’m doing.

Because we’re not backed by billionaires. We’re backed by you.

This is how we fight. This is how we win.

Let them have their faux-king liar.

We’ve got each other.

I will never stop fighting for you.

We will win.

Love,

God