Letters from God

Letters from God

41 Comments

User's avatar
PhunnyPhillyGirl's avatar
PhunnyPhillyGirl
Jul 29

Dear God,

Why won't they just.....

LISTEN TO THE VICTIMS?!?!?!?!

I'm really stuck on this.

Amen.

Love,

me

Reply
Share
11 replies
Tracy L Cooper's avatar
Tracy L Cooper
Jul 29

An adjudicated rapist with 26 other allegations of sexual abuse, that enters a dressing room of children at a beauty contest, that desires sex with his daughter & makes gross comments to pre-teens wants us to believe he's innocent is beyond reality.

Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture