Letters from God

Letters from God

3 Comments

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Richard's avatar
Richard
4h

Well, the rats are jumping off a sinking ship. The 🍊🤡💩is a cornered rat who is unhinged and very dangerous.

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Jo Burns's avatar
Jo Burns
3hEdited

I am ready with popcorn for the SS Epstein Titanic to sink into the orange abyss. 🚢

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