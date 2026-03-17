Dear Humans,

Donald Trump’s war on Iran is collapsing in real time. Today, one of his own supporters, election-denier Joe Kent resigned in protest.

God reads his full letter, and reads between the lines as well.

WATCH:

Today we also got to talk to Ellie Leonard for the first time!

She answered all of God’s top questions over the Epstein files! Beyond that, it was wonderful getting to commiserate with our new friend and ally, Ellie!

Make sure to drop a like on both videos! Thanks for supporting God’s independent media!! You are the reason this channel is thriving!

We just launched our YouTube channel a few days ago, and we already have over 6,600 subscribers! Here is that link again where you can subscribe to our new YouTube channel: youtube.com/@TheGodShowLive

Love,

God

PS - If you want to help me fight back against these fascist dipshits, join our team today!