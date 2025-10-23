Letters from God

Letters from God

70 Comments

User's avatar
Leslie Goodman-Malamuth's avatar
Leslie Goodman-Malamuth
Oct 23Edited

When Joe Biden was in the White House, it was still there. Nobody needed a GoFundMe to buy Cheerios and ground beef. No Argentinian hoof-and-mouth burgers, either. Tomi big mad. Armerican cattle ranchers instructed to be more grateful to Trump as he bails out bro. Livid Tomi never mentions his name after first salvo. Old habits die hard for cult members.

Reply
Share
9 replies
Joni Bosch's avatar
Joni Bosch
Oct 23

I think FAFO is the best acronym ever. I also think this is what it’s going to take to save our country. Enough people who voted for Trump to realize that what they were sold was not what they bought.

Reply
Share
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture