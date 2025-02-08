Dear Humans,

Once again, I must ask: Why do so many of you idolize these fragile billionaires? Watching them crumble under the weight of their own egos is becoming my guilty pleasure. Let’s dive in like they do to see the Titanic.

This is how God laughs at them.

1. TIME Magazine Snubs Trump, Musk Looms Large

This week TIME Magazine put Elon Musk on its cover, sitting smugly behind the Resolute Desk. When asked about it, Trump tried to act as if it didn’t bother them, but then couldn’t help muttering, “Is TIME Magazine still in business?”

Share

Hilarious, coming from the guy who gleefully posed for TIME’s “Person of the Year” cover just two months ago.

Like the Titanic, Musk and Trump are headed straight for disaster—clinging to the same door of ego in a sea of hubris. And just like the movie, there’s only room for one.

Will Donold and Elon’s love affair end the same way?

2. Trump Declares Himself King of the Kennedy Center

Still licking his wounds from the TIME snub, Trump decided to soothe his ego by declaring himself chairman of the Kennedy Center. He’s apparently planning to fire the entire board and appoint himself as the leader of American arts and culture.

The Kennedy Center wasn’t impressed. They released a statement emphasizing their bipartisan governance, established by Congress in 1958, and subtly hinted that Trump hasn’t made any official moves yet.

3. Will Trump Get Booed at the Super Bowl?

The cherry on top of Trump’s terrible week? His upcoming appearance at the Super Bowl. There’s buzz that fans might boo him, but don’t hold your breath—the NFL has already removed “End Racism” from the end zones to avoid upsetting him. People will probably be warned not to boo him lest they be ejected. But who knows?

Just imagine it: 70,000 Americans uniting to tell Trump what they think of him. The boo heard ’round the world. Will it happen? Probably not, but a deity can dream.

4. God’s Final Word

God doesn’t pray to humans for much…but please, humans! Please do this thing. Thou shalt BOO Donold to Hell and gone! THE LORD wills it!

And take heart, dear humans—every tantrum, every snub, every mask that slips is proof that their empires are built on sand.

Let their downfall inspire you to fight harder for justice, truth, and dignity.

Their hubris will be their undoing.

5. Join God's Rebellion

Donold’s supporters don’t care if they lose their jobs or their freedom or anything as long as he is performatively ‘owning the libs.’ That’s how much they have been taught to hate you.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

"I support your work to help me stay sane. I love your political satire since I no longer have a country I can call my own. Never thought that I would find myself living in a freaking autocracy." — Tom

"I support as many truth tellers as I can and God is the truthiest out there!” - Angela

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 8 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God